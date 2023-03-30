Feature Story

2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant

Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation that took place inside the restaraunt

Published on March 30, 2023

2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Tragic news coming out of Memphis. Rapper and label CEO Yo Gotti‘s popular Tennessee restaurant Prive was the scene of a vicious crime Wednesday night (March 29).

According to WREG News in Memphis, the two deceased victims, both male, where found at the scene. One was pronounced dead, the other was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

Five additional victims, four males and a female, arrived at hospitals by private vehicles. The males were ages 37, 35, 31 and 30. The female was 25 years old. Officials say the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside the establishment.

Prive is a local hotspot in the city of Memphis. Yo Gotti purchased the venue for his mother. In 2021, the restaurant was temporarily shut down by authorities following the death of Young Dolph, although at the time it was not confirmed if the shutdown was due to a threat against Prive or if its closure was a precautionary measure.

