NLE Choppa just missed out on a Powerade deal following all the critique and backlash of Ja Morant’s Instagram live where he was seen flashing a gun on video.
NLE Choppa’s new song, “Mo Up Front,” was set to be featured in the commercial which was supposed to lead the “What 50% More Means” ad campaign with Morant.
The ad was to highlight the NCAA March Madness tournament.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
However, the plans were ultimately scrapped following the gun video and Morant’s eight-game suspension.
Nonetheless, TMZ reports that NLE Choppa is still a fan of Morant and continues to maintain a relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
NLE Choppa Talks Career Growth, Polyamorous Relationships, Sexual Encounters, Mental Health & More! [WATCH HERE]
Ja Rule Says Hip-Hop Is Negatively Affecting Ja Morant’s Decisions
Ja Morant Denies Owning Strip Club Gun & More In Sobering Interview With Jalen Rose, Twitter Reacts
The post NLE Choppa Loses Powerade Deal Following Ja Morant’s Instagram Live appeared first on 92 Q.
NLE Choppa Loses Powerade Deal Following Ja Morant’s Instagram Live was originally published on 92q.com
-
OHIO: Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Meet Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Boo; Jan Michael Quammie [Pics]