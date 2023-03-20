101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Big Apple will have to find another festival to turn up to this year. Rolling Loud New York has been cancelled.

As spotted on Hype Beast the popular Rap concert outing has been put on ice for the foreseeable future. On Friday, March 17 the organization released a formal statement to their social media channels announcing the cancellation of the 2023 festivities. “For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens,” the organization’s representatives wrote in a statement that was placed on the visual.

“Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ more like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud forever.”

The first Rolling Loud took place in Miami, Florida in February 2015 and featured artists such as Schoolboy Q, Juicy J, Curren$y, and Action Bronson in the one-day event. It took place at Soho Studios in the Wynwood district of the city, though the venue was temporarily flooded during the event due to rain.

You can purchase tickets for Rolling Loud Miami here.

The post 2023 Rolling Loud New York Has Been Cancelled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

2023 Rolling Loud New York Has Been Cancelled was originally published on hiphopwired.com