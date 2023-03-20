Nike Adds Sabrina Ionescu To Their Family, Debuts The “Sabrina 1”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Nike just did it.

Yesterday, the Swoosh brand announced that the newest member of their athletic family is the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu. To accompany the news, Nike’s already showcasing her signature sneaker, the “Nike Sabrina 1.” Looking to appease all crowds, the “Nike Sabrina 1” and the apparel collection that will come along with it will be a unisex line. (Expect some MAGA outrage at some point over this.) And the sneakers actually look pretty cool.

Featuring the Nike React cushioning and Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, the sneakers insides were made to compliment the details on the outer silhouette.

Inspired by Ionescu’s national heritage, the intricate embroidery patterns on the Sabrina 1 forefoot and eye-stays pay homage to traditional Romanian art and architecture. The shoe’s design is highlighted by a dotted “i” that wraps around the top and bottom outsole of the shoe. The wraparound detail ends in a dotted “i” on the heel — a detail that pays respect to her last name.

On the medial side of the shoe, a vertically slanted Swoosh represents the barriers that Ionescu has broken throughout her career, and a hidden “Anyone, Anywhere” quote serves as reference to Ionescu’s unmatched competitive spirit as well as her belief that dreamers can come from anywhere.

As for the unisex apparel, you can expect to see some hoodies, tees, shorts and even a cross-body bag for the gym rats who want to roll in style.

The “Nike Sabrina 1” and apparel collection is set to drop later on this summer. Will you be checking for the collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

