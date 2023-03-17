Our prayers are going out to the young lady that was hit by a car just outside Clark Montessori High School according to Police.
Via Fox19
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.
The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.
Cincinnati: A 17 Year Old Hit By A Car Outside Clark Montessori High School was originally published on rnbcincy.com
