[VIDEO] Jussie Smollett’s ‘Attackers’ Re-Enact Staged Brawl

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the now-infamous brothers who said they were paid by actor Jussie Smollett to carry out a staged mugging, have broken their silence in a new interview.

The 2019 story made waves around the internet when it first broke: Smollett, a former child actor who found new fame as part of the Empire cast, had reportedly been attacked in a vicious hate crime. What began as a flood of concern later turned to doubt, then anger, when it was revealed Smollett had staged the entire incident as a way to raise his public profile.

For his part in the scheme, the disgraced actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation and $120,000 in restitution for the overtime spent investigating the case by Chicago police officers.

The ruling was handed down on Smollett by Cook County Judge James Linn, who not only issued the harsh sentence but used the moment to call the former Empire actor out for being an “arrogant, selfish, narcissistic” that did damage to actual victims of hate crimes.

