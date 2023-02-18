Black Queens Allegedly Denied From Chris Brown’s VIP Section Due to Skin Color [Video]

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Things went left after Chris Brown’s performance in London. The R&B singer was booked to make a club appearance. A group of black queens claims they were allegedly told: “no black girls are allowed” in the VIP section.

The group of ladies also added they do not believe it was Breezy’s fault this occurred “Tonight was too funny btw we’re not saying this is Chris brown fault, the promoters for the club weren’t professional at all but the club security told them this.”

Chris Brown and his team have not made an official statement regarding this issue.

The VA artist was recently in the news after an IG beef with rapper Blueface around domestic violence in the entertainment industry. Breezy felt as though certain celebrities were getting away with the same mistakes he made in the past with zero backlash.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown At 2022 American Music Awards

RELATED: Chris Brown Accused Of Smacking Woman’s Weave Off

RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Black Queens Allegedly Denied From Chris Brown’s VIP Section Due to Skin Color [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com