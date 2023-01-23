Bethune Cookman Students Go On Strike

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Bethune Cookman students are protesting after saying they had to endure harsh treatment of mold and other things at the school. After Bethune Cookman declined to hire ex-NFL player Ed Reed, students are fed up with the school’s acts. In addition to not receiving the coach they wanted, they went on to protest and publicly display the conditions some are living in. Students at the school complained of rats in the dorms and a lack of hot water. One of the biggest concerns was the amount of mold in the dorms. Picture after picture details the amount of filth that students had to deal with. One asthmatic student said that they were “in the dorms for three days before they started to experience symptoms”.

Some students claim to pay around $30,000 for tuition at the private college but are yet disappointed by what they are paying for. Ed Reed stated that he would try to change things for the school if hired. While the protest started just yesterday, students are not letting up for their demands to be made. Bethune Cookman acknowledged the situation and made a statement saying:

“After undergoing a detailed assessment and review of the state of our football program, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our university, athletics program, and football student-athletes to reopen the search and identify the next leader of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Football. While we appreciate the initial interest in our football program displayed by Mr. Reed during the course of recent weeks, we are also mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel during what have been uniquely challenging times for our campus as we recover from the impact of two hurricanes during this past fall semester.”

What do you think is going on at Bethune Cookman?

READ MORE

Bethune Cookman Students Go On Strike was originally published on hot1009.com