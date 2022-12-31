Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Gabrielle Union is still living it up while on vacation and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a sexy Instagram Reel of herself in an outdoor waterfall as she modeled her killer body in a green string bikini and bared all while she showed off her cakes. She wore her locs in her box braids and was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

Vacation looks good on her! And the starlet’s millions of Instagram followers definitely agree as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval.

“ seeeesssshhhhh Hurt’em Gab don’t let up,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “ Snatched ” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the jaw dropping video.

We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!

