Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has been arrested in Florida for domestic violence days before his scheduled fight against Hector Garcia in Washington D.C.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Tank was booked in Broward County on a battery domestic violence charge.

Details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available. At this time, he remains in police custody.

The 28-year-old boxer is scheduled to take the ring with Garcia on Jan. 7 at the Capital One Arena.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The post Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida appeared first on 92 Q.

