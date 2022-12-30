HomeUncategorized

The WIZ 2023 Kickoff Mix

2023 KICKOFF MIXSHOW SCHEDULE 12/30 -1/1

 

FRIDAY – DECEMBER 30TH

10am -1pm: Diamond

1pm – 3pm: J Dough

 

SATURDAY – DECEMBER 31ST

10am -12 Noon: Nella D

12 Noon -2pm: EZ D

2pm -4pm: AJ

4pm-7pm: Diamond

7pm-10pm: Smooth

10pm – Midnight: J Dough

 

SUNDAY – JANUARY 1ST

10am -1pm : J. Dough

1pm -4pm: Nella

4pm-6pm: Smooth

6pm-8pm: EZ D

8pm-10pm: iGrind

