8 Iconic NeNe Leakes Quotes That Live Rent-Free In Our Head

If you couldn’t tell by her firey and infectious personality, NeNe Leakes is a Sagittarius. The reality TV star icon turned 55 years old on December 13 and the Internet collectively agrees she is the gold standard for notable quotables.

As the OG of Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe kicked the door in on the reality TV scene being her authentic fabulous self while navigating drama with her then-bestie Kim Zolciak. While their friendship turned sour, it birthed classic phrases that are just the tipping point for NeNe’s best lines.

The Linnethia Lounge owner made her last ‘RHOA’ appearance on season 12 of the beloved franchise and her presence is severely missed. NeNe and Bravo weren’t able to work through salary negotiations; she addressed the fallout on her personal Youtube channel saying, “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said on her YouTube channel at the time. “There’s been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard.”

NeNe may not currently be on any reality TV show, but her life is still of public interest. Her late husband Gregg Leakes passed away from cancer in 2021. NeNe began reportedly dating designer Nyonisela Sioh in December of that year. The pair are still an item. Earlier this year, her son Brent suffered a stroke and heart failure, which left him in the hospital fighting for his life. Brent has since recovered and has been on the mend.

NeNe recently made headlines for her choice of dress for Porsha’s wedding. Honestly, we’re just happy the RHOA duo are on good terms! And because NeNe has gifted us with gifs, memes, and memorable one-liners we’ll use forever, we celebrate her in all her glory on her birthday.

Here are 8 NeNe phrases that live rent-free in our heads:

“I said, what I said”

“Bye Wig”

“Bloop”

“Close your legs to married men”

“So nasty, so rude”

“Stay out of women’s business”

“Whew, chile the ghetto”

“Now why am I in it?”

8 Iconic NeNe Leakes Quotes That Live Rent-Free In Our Head was originally published on hellobeautiful.com