Halle Berry loves getting edgy with her hair and she just debuted a new razor haircut this weekend that’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the 56 year old Bruised actress showed off her new style earlier today which transformed her usual blond look to a completely new level, and we’re in love!

The beauty shared a video of herself and her new cut from her bathroom, which she shared, “So this is how the haircut started… and this is how it’s going, as she turned to the side and revealed that the back of her head was buzzed with a few zigzag shapes that cascaded upward and around to the bank.

“Thank you Ohre,” she concluded in the video, shouting out her stylist, groomer Ohre Kilpatrick, whom she also tagged in the video.

,” she captioned the video, repeating what she said in the video. Check out the fierce look below. “how it started vs how it’s going,” she captioned the video, repeating what she said in the video. Check out the fierce look below.

Many of Halle’s IG followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her Instagram comment section with their stamps of approval. “We’re not worthy! Literally obsessed!! ” wrote one follower while another commented, “Ayyyyye!!!!! Omg I remember for so long you’ve been wanting to cut your hair on the sides like that! It looks so good!! ”

We love this look on Halle! Do you?

Halle Berry Debuts Her New Razor Haircut On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com