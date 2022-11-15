Summer Walker Speaks Out About Grammys Snub: ‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The 2023 Grammy nominations are out and Summer Walker has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment over being snubbed for a nomination for another year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the songstress shared a post where she shared her thoughts on the snub, posting a graphic with her feelings on the matter. “& as for the Grammys for the 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing… i was gon post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets fuq with me. yall always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive,” she wrote on her IG story earlier today amid the news of the nominations.

Summer wasn’t the only one feeling the snub as many of her fans took to Instagram to have her back and express their shock and disappointment that she wasn’t included in this year’s nominations for the second time in a row.

“Summer Walker latest albums, literally NO skips! You can play her albums all the way through so This is unfortunate but glad her fans still support her major!!” one fan wrote with another commented,d “I feel like every year yall be waiting on these people to tell yall you did a good job for the culture. Stop respecting these awards shows. They have no meaning at this point and obviously are disconnected. Its a butt kiss popularity sympathy contest and if you arent in their faces, they dont acknowledge you.”

Summer Walker is definitely one of our R&B favorites and definitely deserves her flowers!

