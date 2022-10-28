Marsai Martin Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At Her Effortless Glam

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Marsai Martin is all grown up now and we can’t get enough of her effortless style. The Black-ish star recently attended an event where she got all glammed up and she looked absolutely stunning and her stylist shared the full glam process on Instagram to give fans a behind the scenes look at how the actress stays beautiful.

Taking to the platform, make up artist Diana Shin shared a time lapse video of the 18 year old actress as she got all glammed up for her night out. The beauty stayed off with a fresh face and began to work her magic, adding a soft glam look to the natural beauty. She also styled Marsai’s hair, giving her light brown locs a slicked and straight style with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

Shin took to Instagram to share the behind the scenes video which concluded with an all glammed up Marsai who looked stunning in a colorful dress with a face that was beat to perfection.

“GRWM @marsaimartin #makeup”the caption read, check it out below.

The stylist also shared another photo of the finished look – a picture of Marsai looking as gorgeous as ever. Check it out below.

Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Marsai killing the fashion game in the near future!

Marsai Martin Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At Her Effortless Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com