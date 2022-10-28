Model Cynthia Gitonga Channels Her Inner Grace Jones For Halloween

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Model Cynthia Gitonga channels her inner Grace Jones, and the costume has literally taken our breath away.

Creativity is at its peak this spooky season. We’ve seen some amazing costumes thus far, and Halloween is a couple of days away. While we’ve enjoyed seeing a lot of the looks during our frequent Instagram scrolls, this costume was so spot on that it made us do a double take.

The model recreated the iconic image of Jones in a black tuxedo jacket, with a long cigarette hanging from her mouth. From the glowing melanin to the perfectly shaped hightop hair cut, Gitonga nailed this look.

If that wasn’t enough, the model posted another image from the equally impressive shoot. The next photo featured Gitonga’s insanely and beautifully structured face, with a thin, white graphic under her nose. The model’s stunning glare matched Jones’ to a tee.

I spoke to Gitonga about the look and she humbly said, “The photographer and mua went crazyyy!!” To which I replied, “You went crazy too!”

I never believed God had favorites, until I met model Cynthia Gitonga. These images are stunning! What do you think? Did she nail her Grace Jones halloween costume?

