Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye West following his most recent string of controversial comments.

On Thursday, reps from the famous French fashion house announced that they would no longer be working on projects with the rapper who now performs under the moniker Ye.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” officials from the brand’s parent company Kering told WWD in a statement. The company did not go into further detail about what prompted their decision to part ways with the Grammy-award-winning producer.

The Chicago-bred MC has been exhibiting some chaotic behavior over the last month. In early October, the 45-year-old star landed in hot water after he made anti-Semitic threats against the Jewish community. This came weeks before he showcased his controversial White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, the family of George Floyd slammed the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker with a $25 million lawsuit for the disparaging comments he made about the slain Minnesotan’s death on a recent episode of Drink Champs. Ye suggested that fentanyl may have killed Floyd.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put up. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West told the show’s hosts Nore and DJ EFN during his viral appearance. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Over the years, Ye had worked closely with the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia on various projects including their recent Yeezy and Balenciaga collection with Gap. The two even worked together to conceptualize Kim Kardashian’s fully masked ensemble during the Met Gala in 2021. This month, the “Stronger” rapper opened Balenciaga’s summer 2023 show, wearing a gigantic bulletproof style jacket and a mouthguard.

Before the announcement, some fans noticed that the rapper’s image had been removed from both Vogue’s and Balenciaga’s websites. Items from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collab were also scrubbed from Gap’s site as well. Last month, the rapper terminated his deal with the popular retail brand.

Kanye just keeps digging himself further into a hole, and it’s pretty sad to see.

DON’T MISS…

Kanye West, That’ll Be Enough

Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event

Balenciaga Has Cut Ties With Kanye West was originally published on hellobeautiful.com