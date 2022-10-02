Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

She said feels safer over here that’s where Hollister be?? SleazyWorld Go hit the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards celebrating his viral hit ‘Sleazy Flow‘ turning platinum. Sleazy also cleared up any rumors of him working at the retail store Hollister before his claim to fame.

Tik tokers dug up Sleazy’s old Facebook profile and which states he worked at Hollister.

The rapper denies it and tells the internet to stop playin’ with him!

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2022: SleazyWorld Go

RELATED: Lil Baby To Receive Humanitarian Award At Black Music Action Coalition Awards Gala

RELATED: Trina To Be Awarded The ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

HOMEPAGE

Did SleazyWorld Go Work at Hollister Before Rapping?! was originally published on hotspotatl.com