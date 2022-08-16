Watch: Chloë Bailey Stars Opposite ‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch In Psychological Thriller ‘Jane’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Chloë Bailey star opposite one another in the upcoming psychological thriller Jane, which is set to hit select theaters in late August. The official trailer has been released, and it’s stacked with fright and psychological terror.

Jane follows an ambitious high school senior named Olivia, who is portrayed by Petsch. She begins to experience a series of frightening panic attacks after becoming overwhelmed with loss and embarks on a journey of self-control, embracing her dark impulses to get ahead.

The trailer begins with Madelaine’s character, Olivia, expressing her obsession with attending her dream school, Stanford University. After the unfortunate passing of their friend Jane, Olivia and her best friend Izzy (Chloë Bailey) notice abnormal activity coming from Jane’s personal social media account.

The trailer runs for a minute-and-a-half. It shows Olivia’s deepening anxiety, as she continues to struggle with the death of her friend Jane and tries to gain a sense of control.

Jane is written and directed by Sabrina Jaglom. The Riverdale actress also serves as producer on the film, which aims to explore the enervating effects of social media on mental health through the lens of her character Olivia, the high-achieving high school senior. Petsch is joined by Bailey and Melissa Leo.

The official film description:

Seemingly perfect high school senior, Olivia, struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. When she gets deferred from her dream college she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks. In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success but, as things escalate, she is forced to confront – and ultimately embrace – her darkest impulses in order to get ahead.

Madelaine shares her excitement when posting the official trailer to her personal YouTube account. She says, “ahhhh !! i am so excited to share with you the trailer for my film Jane(!!!!) this has been my baby for 2 years & it means the world to share it with you!! (in select amc theaters aug 26 ).”

Jane debuts in select AMC theaters on August 26, 2022 and streams exclusively on Creator+ on September 16, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

