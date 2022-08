101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Please pray for our city. This senseless violence needs to stop we are shooting and killing our own people.

Via Fox19

Surveillance video, shows people running from gunshot sounds in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning.

According to Cincinnati police, nine people were shot and injured around 1:38 a.m. in what they call a mass shooting.

We have got to put the guns down!

Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR