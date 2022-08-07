101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj was spotted on the scene over the weekend giving us style goals in Toronto and we’re swooning!

The rapper joined Drake and Lil’ Wayne for OVO Fest in Drake’s hometown and looked absolutely stunning in her fashionable fit. Styled by Emmy Award winning stylist, DiAndre Tristan, the beauty rocked a long, straight pink wig and green and white checkered ensemble jacket which she wore over a black bodysuit. She paired the look with black and white leather boots and rocked black sunnies as she posed for her impromptu IG photo shoot.

The rapper took to Instagram to show off her fashionable fit, posting a series of photos along with the caption “You guys were epic. Omg. Thank you ”

Check it out below.

,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie ” “Hello Barbie,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie

Did you catch Nicki in Toronto? What do you think about her fashionable fit?

Nicki Minaj Stepped Out In Toronto In A Pink Wig For OVO Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com