Lauren Boebert Speaks Out After Abortion ‘Hypocrisy’ Accusation From Notorious PAC

A notorious political action committee (PAC) that mainstream media spotlighted during a heated congressional race last month has now found itself being ignored by the same news outlets after making a series of damning claims about controversial Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who is up for re-election this year.

The American Muckrakers PAC — which posted a salacious video of now-former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn before the Republican lost his bid for re-election in the primary — on Tuesday made good on its promise to try to “Fire Boebert” by unveiling a website replete with revealing receipts about the first-term congresswoman.

Among the receipts were also claims that Boebert, who has made no secret about her anti-abortion stance, underwent the surgical procedure two times before she was elected to Congress.

American Muckrakers said on the “Fire Boebert” website that it “obtained his information through an exhaustive investigation and a tip from a verified source close to this matter who has requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.”

The group also made sure to say that its motivation behind publicizing the allegations is to show Boebert’s hypocrisy, not to shame any woman who has ever gotten an abortion.

“We make no judgement [sic] about Boebert’s abortions,” American Muckrakers wrote on the site. “That is her right as a woman in Colorado.”

It was in that same context that American Muckrakers got a lot of attention as Cawthorn waged his bid for re-election last month. The group released a sexually suggestive video showing Cawthorn and another man as a purported means to expose a contrast with the Congressman’s previous anti-LGBTQ commentary.

“In the public interest, we just couldn’t sit on it,” David Wheeler, co-founder of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider at the time. “We just felt that this video and his hypocrisy needed to be pointed out.”

Wheeler kept that same energy for Boebert in a press release on Tuesday.

“Lauren Opal Boebert is as big of a hypocrite as Madison Cawthorne,” Wheeler wrote.

Boebert says on her official House webpage devoted to “Pro-Life and Family Values” that she believes abortion is “evil.” She also vowed to “always defend the right to life” and said she is in favor of making abortion illegal.

“I support overturning Roe v. Wade and restoring the sanctity of life to the law,” Boebert writes. “When Democrats tried to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law and prohibit states from enacting pro-life protections, I called them out for it. Abortion is a grave evil, and I will never stop standing for the right to life.”

Boebert, for her part, spoke out in a vague tweet late Tuesday night that may or may not have been addressing the hours-old claims from American Muckrakers.

“Fact Check: Not true. Fake News. Four Pinocchios,” Boehbert tweeted before adding: “Also… Y’all need Jesus!”

The fact-checking website Snopes determined on Wednesday that a viral photo of a woman resembling Boebert and two shirtless men was “miscaptioned.”

The glaring omission of coverage of American Muckrakers’ claims about Boebert stands in stark contrast to that of Cawthorn when the same group released the aforementioned video.

Aside from making the abortion claims, American Muckrakers also alleged to have evidence that Boebert worked as a paid, unlicensed escort in Colorado and supplied screenshots of text messages that purport to confirm she was listed on a website that caters to the “sugar daddy,” which is defined by Merriam Webster as “a well-to-do usually older man who supports or spends lavishly on a mistress, girlfriend, or boyfriend.”

American Muckrakers attempts to connect the alleged sex work with at least one of the alleged abortions.

The American Muckrakers press release also implicates Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who records show donated heavily to Boebert’s congressional campaign.

A spokesperson for the Congresswoman denied to Newsweek that she met Cruz while working as an “unlicensed escort,” calling the claims from American Muckrakers “totally false.”

Also similar to Cawthorn before meeting his political demise, Boebert has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The same person who once said Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was in the “Jihad Squad” recently said that Jesus Christ didn’t have enough AR-15s to save his life.

Boebert is notoriously pro-gun and recently defiantly moved to harden that stance in the wake of a spate of deadly mass shootings.

The “Fire Boebert” website also draws attention to the current tax fraud investigation of Boebert for allegedly doctoring the number of miles she traveled in order to inflate her reimbursement from Colorado. The New York Times reported last week that American Muckrakers referred the allegations to the Colorado attorney general’s office, which in turn opened up an investigation into Boebert’s mileage.

The investigation is also looking into several state tax liens against Boebert, who used the reimbursed mileage money to pay for the liens, which is illegal under state law.

“That is the very definition of ill-gotten funds,” American Muckrakers said in its complaint to the Colorado attorney general’s office.

In addition, the “Fire Boebert” website suggests Boebert participated in an alleged coverup of a drunk driving ATV accident.

The Republican primary for U.S. House Colorado District 3 is scheduled for later this month on June 28.

