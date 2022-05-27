Listen to the WIZ Memorial Day Mix Weekend

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lock it in all memorial weekend long for The WIZ Mixmaster Weekend! DJ J Dough, Nella D, DJ Smooth, DJ Diamond, DJ iGrind, and DJ Smooth will all be on the 1’s and 2’s plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown! Just text BREEZYBABY TO 24042. Text message and data rates may apply click here for rules and details

FRIDAY NIGHTS

10pm-12midnight: DJ J Dough (Nella D host)

12midnight-2am: DJ Smooth (Nella D host)

2-4am: The Afterglow with DJ Diamond

SATURDAYS

6-9am: The Weekend Hustle

9am-10am Music

10a-3p: DJ iGrind

3-7pm: DJ J. Dough

7-10p: Nella D (DJ Smooth in the mix)

10pm-3am: Steff Skeemz (DJ J. Dough 10pm-12mid | DJ iGrind 12mid-3am)

SUNDAYS

7am-12pm Ravyn

12noon-4pm: Nella D

4-7pm: Tropikana

7pm-12mid: Steff Skeemz

MONDAY

The Morning Hustle – 6-10 am

Tropikana – 10-3pm (VT Track)

Quiksilva/Dominique Da Diva – 3-7pm

Incognito – 7-Midnight