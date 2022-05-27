Listen to the WIZ Memorial Day Mix Weekend

Lock it in all memorial weekend long for The WIZ Mixmaster Weekend! DJ J Dough, Nella D, DJ Smooth, DJ Diamond, DJ iGrind, and DJ Smooth will all be on the 1’s and 2’s plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown! Just text BREEZYBABY TO 24042. Text message and data rates may apply click here for rules and details
FRIDAY NIGHTS
10pm-12midnight: DJ J Dough (Nella D host)
12midnight-2am: DJ Smooth (Nella D host)
2-4am: The Afterglow with DJ Diamond
SATURDAYS
6-9am: The Weekend Hustle
9am-10am Music
10a-3p: DJ iGrind
3-7pm: DJ J. Dough
7-10p: Nella D (DJ Smooth in the mix)
10pm-3am: Steff Skeemz (DJ J. Dough 10pm-12mid | DJ iGrind 12mid-3am)
SUNDAYS
7am-12pm Ravyn
12noon-4pm: Nella D
4-7pm: Tropikana
7pm-12mid: Steff Skeemz
MONDAY
The Morning Hustle – 6-10 am
Tropikana – 10-3pm (VT Track)
Quiksilva/Dominique Da Diva – 3-7pm
Incognito – 7-Midnight