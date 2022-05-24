HGTV Star Breegan Jane Discusses The 3 Things You Need To Make Your Outdoor Space Pop

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

With the world turning upside down and stress levels at an all-time high because of it, what better way to deal with life’s challenges than to zen out in a swanky outdoor space?!

There was a time when I could care less about foliage, gardens, and outside decor. But this summer is all about the outdoors, so I’ve been obsessed with creating an outdoor oasis that allows me to connect with nature, meditate, and occasionally entertain friends. There’s an art to designing such a space that speaks volumes, and with so many decor trends hovering around the design atmosphere, it was only right that I got guidance on creating my ideal outdoor space from an expert.

Breegan Jane knows her stuff when it comes to bringing a room together. For years, the HGTV star has been flipping celebrity homes, award-winning restaurants, and commercial spaces. She currently stars on Discovery+’s new series House My Wedding Bought and is a featured face on The Food Network, discovery+, and HGTV shows, including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Property Brothers, House Party, and more. I got the chance to chat with the design pro about her passion for interior decorating, how she got started in the industry, plus the three things you need to bring your outdoor space out.

From fashion to interior design

Breegan always had a knack for styling. She began her design journey in fashion, which led her to her passion. “I owned a clothing store when I was 18, and I really thought I was going to go into fashion. I grew up modeling, so my beginnings were always surrounded by makeup artists and stylists and on-set. It’s now years later that I look back at that career and thought, ‘oh you loved styling the window ’til 2 in the morning for no reason, more than you cared about the brand of jeans,’ and that just happened over the culmination of years.” Breegan stepped out on faith in the design industry, flipped one space, and the rest was history.

Breegan doesn’t hold back on color when making statements within her spaces. Her designs usually consist of different shapes, textures, and modern fixtures. The Los Angeles native and mother of two is an advocate for designing on a budget, as she found all of her outdoor decor items at TJ Maxx and Marshall’s.

Three Must-Have Items For An Outdoor Space

The top three items she uses to bring an indoor or outdoor space together are rugs, pillows, and lighting. “I really think rugs set the tone and personality for a space. Rugs say this is a living space, and we are all connected as one. We are also leaning into the fun of throw pillows being throw pillows again. It’s not meant to disappear. It’s meant to say here I am. And don’t forget outdoor lighting options. We forget about outdoors at night when the sun goes down, and there are so many light options like fire pits, candles, and LED lighting. The lights that I got were under $20.”

Bright Colors and Textures for your Outdoor Space

As outdoor spaces become more and more popular this summer, you can expect to see color, color, and more color as a decor trend. “It’s all about color. It’s all about maximalism, bright prints, and it’s about layered textures…lots of burnt oranges, lots of yellow, hints of gold, but that terracotta orange is really popular.” stated Breegan.

Breegan is in it for the long haul when it comes to interior design. Her goal is to continue to show the world her talents through her multifaceted point of view. “Who I am is what I bring to this space, and I’m an adopted child from Los Angles, California. I identify as mixed, half black and half white. Part of the reason I’m drawn to design is because when I was a child, I felt like I fit in nowhere, so [in this industry] I fit in everywhere. And that’s something I try to bring to my spaces. No matter who you are, you are comfortable here. It’s part of the reason I love to do what I do. I love making people feel comfortable.”

To see more of Breegan’s fabulous work, click here.

DON’T MISS…

5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for Decorating Inspiration

Lenny Kravitz’s Career As An Interior Designer Is Really Taking Off

HGTV Star Breegan Jane Discusses The 3 Things You Need To Make Your Outdoor Space Pop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com