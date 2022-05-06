Whether it’s Stormi’s Astroworld themed party or True’s cat themed party, if there’s one thing we know about the Kardashian/Jenner family, it’s that they will always go above and beyond to celebrate their children’s birthdays.

This was especially the case yesterday (May 5), when Kim Kardashian and her family gathered to celebrate the upcoming 3rd birthday of Kim and Kanye West‘s fourth child, Psalm, whose actual birthday is Monday (May 9). 41 year-old Kardashian threw her son a one of a kind Hulk themed birthday party at her Calabasas home.

All three of Psalm’s siblings (North, Saint and Chicago) were at the party. They were joined by Khloe’s daughter True, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, and Rob’s daughter Dream. The only cousins that were missing from the festivities were the children of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi and her 3 month year old brother whose name has yet to be revealed.

Footage of the parties lavish setup, the luxurious food and the craft stations the kids worked at were caught on camera by Kim and posted on her Instagram story. In the midst of documenting her son’s party, she took a couple slides to show off her new blonde hair. Her sister, Khloe, also posted pictures and videos of her nieces and nephews having a great time on her story.

The kids enjoyed churros that were handed out with special wrapping that had Psalm’s face on the Hulk’s body. They also ate Hulk shaped treats that they had to smash open with wooden mallets. They then took turns attempting to bust open a piñata which is always a thrill for kids. They even got a chance to make their own creations with slime.

The party looked like such a good time and the kids definitely had to have slept well after all of the activity and excitement they participated in. Happy early Birthday to Psalm West!

A Lot Of Green: Kim Kardashian Throws Hulk Themed Birthday Party For Her Son Psalm was originally published on globalgrind.com