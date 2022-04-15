Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $2 Million By Music App For Breach of Contract

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier last month we learned that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s finances these days are just as struggle as his lyrical content was when he was continuously topping the Billboard Charts a few years ago, but now his pockets might get a lot more lighter as he’s being taken to court for seven figures by some concert promoters who say they were jerked by the rap troll.

According to TMZ, Streammusic has slapped Tekashi 6ix9ine with a $2 million lawsuit claiming that the rap games most famous snitch bailed on 2 concerts he had agreed to perform on their platform. The app service claims that they arranged for Tekashi to perform two concerts in Hollywood in December of 2021 but the “Gummo” rapper never honored his contract. Makes sense since he was beefing with half of Los Angeles back in 2018 and would be risking his life going out to the West Coast without the backing of his Trey Nine Blood homies that he put in jail when he turned states evidence.

In docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Streamusic says it paid Tekashi $150,000 to play the shows, and promote the gigs on his Instagram. The company says the rapper went silent in early December when they tried to get him to create the IG promos … and ultimately, he blew off both scheduled concerts.

According to the suit, Tekashi finally resurfaced in January and they made a new deal … rescheduling the concerts for later that month. You know where this is going, right?

Tekashi ran off on the plug again and simply ignored the seven letters they sent him trying to convince him to fulfill his contract. He did not.Unfortunately for Tekashi his frontin’ and flaunting ways have gotten the best of him as he recently posted a video of himself counting millions in cash in his driveway and it seems like Streamusic took notice and decided to get some restitution for their troubles. So Streamusic ultimately made the decision to hit Tekashi with a breach of contract and fraud suit to which Tekashi’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro, responded to TMZ … “We have no comment at this time. Tekashi has not been served with any legal papers.” Give it time, b. Give it time. Check out the video of Tekashi flaunting cash and a lavish lifestyle below and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $2 Million By Music App For Breach of Contract was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: