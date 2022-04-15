101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A 16-year-old teen has been charged with killing 3 people in the Tri-State.

Michael Madaris faces murder charges in the deaths of 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty, 39-year-old Yersellay Sammie Sr., and 16-year-old Javier Randolph.

Madaris was 15 at the time of the alleged murders. Police did not say whether they were related. Let’s continue to pray for all parties involved. This is so sad! (Fox19)

Cincinnati: 16-year-old Teen Charged With Killing 3 People was originally published on rnbcincy.com

