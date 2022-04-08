T.I. Confronted Comedian Who Took Dig At His Sexual Assault Allegations, Things Are Peace Now

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

T.I. is currently embarking on a journey into the world of standup comedy, but it appears that one of his new peers took a jab at him that he felt went too far. While at a venue in Atlanta, Tip was seen confronting a comic who made mention of the sexual assault allegations levied upon the veteran rapper.

Lauren Knight was in the middle of her set at Our Bar ATL when she began getting heckled by T.I., real name Clifford Harris, and she took the top position most comics do and fired back with some ribbing of he own. Footage of the incident that was grabbed and repurposed by Baller Alert can be viewed below.

While T.I. certainly didn’t appreciate the allegations coming up in such a public space as seen by his reaction, it appears that all issues between T.I. and Knight have been resolved. T.I. admitted that both of them may have been sipping a little too much of that drink thus the heated exchange.

Check out T.I. and Lauren Knight below.

Photo: Getty

