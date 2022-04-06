He’s one of the current kings of New York rap, but Fivio Foreign also proved that he can defend himself against the most deadly of bumble bees during his exclusive interview with Posted On The Corner at Dreamville Festival this past weekend.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While discussing his popular movement of ‘going viral,’ the “City of Gods” emcee wasn’t about to let any bee stings go down during his brief convo with Incognito. The two also took some time to play a round of rapid-fire questions, from ice cream versus slushies to choosing between spades or a board game.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Catch up with Fivio Foreign below live from Dreamville Festival on Posted On The Corner:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fivio Foreign Fights Off Bumble Bee Mid-Interview At Dreamville Festival was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: