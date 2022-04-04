Incognito
The Posted On The Corner “Best Friend Friday “Gas & Grocery”” Sweepstakes

Posted On The Corner "Best Friend Friday “Gas & Grocery”" Sweepstakes

Incognito and Posted On The Corner are hooking you up with cash for Gas and Groceries.  Register below and listen to Posted on the Corner to see if you’ve won in the 2nd hour of the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. VOID IN Puerto Rico, OVERSEAS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS, OTHER US TERRITORIES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

The Posted On The Corner “Best Friend Friday “Gas & Grocery”” Sweepstakes  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

