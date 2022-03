LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

At least 1 person is dead after a shooting in Over-The-Rhine.

Police said the shooting happened on East 13th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

