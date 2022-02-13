LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after police say she attacked her pregnant niece.

The incident happened on Jan. 24 on the 3500 block of Long Bow Drive in Whitehaven. Officers said the victim got into an argument with her sister before her aunt, Marilyn Hampton, began arguing with her.

The victim, who is five months pregnant, told officers Hampton pushed her when Hampton’s sons also began attacking her.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/aunt-attacks-pregnant-niece-breaks-unborn-babys-arm-police-say/

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Aunt attacks pregnant niece, breaks unborn baby’s arm, police say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: