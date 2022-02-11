Vic Jagger sits down with the iconic Mary J Blige to talk about the self-care journey to her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. They also discuss her fiery role as Monet Tejada in Power II: Ghost, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and her upcoming 2022 tour. Watch their full conversation below…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Listen To VJ in the Midday Monday-Fridays 10am-3pm on Majic 102.3/92.7
READ MORE:
- The Nastiest Thing To Come Out The Nasty Nati Is………
- Dj Chose Talks Hit Single “Thick Remix” With Megan Thee Stallion (Interview)
- Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Get Into A Heated Argument On Clubhouse
A Gallery of Boots And Bops: Celebrating 51 Years of Mary J. Blige
A Gallery of Boots And Bops: Celebrating 51 Years of Mary J. Blige
1. Mary Invented The Thigh High BootSource:@thejessiewoo 1 of 10
2. "All That I Can Say" Is What A FitSource:@mayascade 2 of 10
3. The Boots Are Key to Mary's Legendary Dance Moves
Source:@saakaii_ 3 of 10
Happy Birthday Queen 😩🤎 pic.twitter.com/1vHaEwY0e8— mary j blige’s boots (@saakaii_) January 11, 2021
4. DPWH She Is Not One of Them
Source:@therealmaryjblige 4 of 10
5. Fringe Is "Just Fine"
Source:@therealmaryjblige 5 of 10
6. A Printed Boot Okay!
Source:@therealmaryjblige 6 of 10
7. Who Needs Pants When You Have Boots
Source:@therealmaryjblige 7 of 10
8. Mary's Not New To This
Source:@therealmaryjblige 8 of 10
9. Go Mary, Go Mary!
Source:@hosthetics 9 of 10
Happy 50th birthday to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige! I hope you doing a little extra dance today to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/AA6BVIv4fI— . (@hosthetics) January 11, 2021
10. Timeless Boots & BopsSource:@raptureofmusic 10 of 10
The Iconic Mary J. Blige Talks Self-Care, New Album, 2022 Tour + More with Vic Jagger was originally published on mymajicdc.com