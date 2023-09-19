Details Emerge On Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Divorce

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Rumor’s are swirling about Jeezy filing for divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai! While most thought it had something to do with infidelity, it seems her anger issues may have been the issue!

Jeezy (Jay Jenkins) and Jeannie Mai got married in 2021 after meeting on The Real. Jenkins and Mai have a toddler girl. The rapper wants joint personal custody and says the marriage can’t be saved.

Jeezy posted on Instagram with custom Mercedes-Benz and flashy jewelry in a residential neighborhood, caption: “Focused on becoming, not who’s not coming.”

Jeezy was spotted still wearing his diamond wedding band in later images. Some online think it was a message for his estranged wife, but it’s not confirmed. The image was posted on the same day as the divorce news

Do you think Jeannie Mai and Jeezy will actually get a divorce?

