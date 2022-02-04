LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Below is a list of updated street closures due to Snowy and icy roads. Please be careful out there if you have to go to work.

We will keep you updated as more closures come in.

Faraday Road between President Drive and Cass Avenue

Inbound Elberon Avenue from Mt. Echo Park Drive

Inbound Mt. Hope Drive from the Price Hill Incline District

Fairbanks Avenue from Bassett Road to Delhi Avenue (Fox19)

Cincinnati: Street Closures Around The City was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: