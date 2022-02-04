Cincinnati: Street Closures Around The City

CLOSE
Below is a list of updated street closures due to Snowy and icy roads. Please be careful out there if you have to go to work.
We will keep you updated as more closures come in.
Faraday Road between President Drive and Cass Avenue
Inbound Elberon Avenue from Mt. Echo Park Drive
Inbound Mt. Hope Drive from the Price Hill Incline District
Fairbanks Avenue from Bassett Road to Delhi Avenue (Fox19)
