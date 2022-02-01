Breaking News
Exclusive Interview: Nicki Minaj Talks Rihanna’s Pregnancy, New Music & Verzuz!

Calling All Barbz! The Queen Herself Tapped In with Good Morning H-Town!!

Nicki Minaj Interview

Attention Barbz!! This is not a drill!

The Queen herself checked in with J-Mac, Keisha Nicole and our girl Jess to catch us up on family, free-time and of course – music! Nicki Minaj‘s upcoming single, “Do We Have A Problem,” features Lil Baby and she had some interesting things to say about them releasing a follow-up track. In addition, Nicki weighed in on the recently announced pregnancy of her friend Rihanna.

Be sure to tap in with the Good Morning H-Town crew, weekdays on 97.9 The Box!

originally published on theboxhouston.com

Photos
