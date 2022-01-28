LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, our favorite Black actresses are showing off their acting range on Instagram in the “classic roles challenge” and we’re absolutely here for it!

Jada Pinkett-Smith started the trend earlier this week when she took to Instagram and posted a Reel showing off all of the classic acting roles she’s played in her decades-long career. Wearing a pink sweatsuit and showing off her fresh face and baldie, the actress kicked off the video with the caption, “My name is Jada. But they call me…” before cutting to snippets from all of her most classic movie roles. Check it out below.

Halle Berry then joined in on the fun and posted a Reel mimicking Jada’s. She kicked off the video similarly but then cut to all of her classic roles. Check her Reel out below.

Next up was Kerry Washington, who posted a fun video of herself fresh-faced and in braids as she kicked off her own acting challenge.

Then Taraji P. Henson responded with her own rendition of the challenge, kicking her video off with a beautiful selfie video of herself rocking her box braids all over to one side of her face before cutting to her acting classics and showing off her own range.

This is probably one of our favorite Internet challenges so far!

Jada Pinkett Smith, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, And Taraji P. Henson Show Off Their Acting Range In The ‘Classic Roles Challenge’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

