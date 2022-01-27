Papoose ft. 2 Chainz, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop Remix,” Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Project Pat “Backseat” & More | Daily Visuals 1.27.22

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Papoose and Remy Ma in the same music video, but today the happily married rappers finally get together in the same visual and bring some of their famous peers along for the ride.

Linking up with 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne for the remix clip to “Thought I Was Gonna Stop,” Pap and Remy drop all the bars in the visually entertaining video filled with CGI effects and colorful backdrops. We lowkey surprised they haven’t dropped more cuts together.

Speaking of CGI, Wiz Khalifa uses quite a bit of it in his Project Pat assisted visuals to “Backseat” which uses animation to delight the eye while Wiz and Project pleases the ears.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Berner featuring Cozmo, Rubi Rose, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. 2 CHAINZ, REMY MA, BUSTA RHYMES & LIL WAYNE – “THOUGHT I WAS GONNA STOP REMIX”

WIZ KHALIFA & JUICY J FT. PROJECT PAT – “BACKSEAT”

BERNER FT. COZMO – “1ST 48”

PEEZY – “BIG WORM”

RUBI ROSE – “SINGLE”

C.M.L. & TMS KB – “DO YO DANCE”

AVENUE FT. FUNERAL ANT BELL – “WE UP”

