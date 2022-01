LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to take on the Tennesee Titans this weekend.

If they can pull this off it will be their 2nd Playoff win.

The city is so excited the energy is great now we just need the win.

If you are looking to go to Saturday’s playoff game you can get tickets for a little more than $200.

Good luck Bengals WHO DEY!!!!!! Bring home the victory.





Cincinnati Bengals: Are Ready To Take On The Tennessee Titans was originally published on rnbcincy.com