Monica is turning 42 this year and is still looking as flawless as ever! Today, the R&B songstress took to her Instagram Story to show off her flawless skin and natural hair in a fresh-faced selfie and looked absolutely stunning in her mirror pic as she served face in nothing but a bath towel.

“This year I will be 42,” she captioned the Instagram Story photo. “I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! Mo.”

Check out the photo below courtesy of The Shade Room.

“Been that girl, will always be that girl,” one IG user said of the flawless photo while another said “She look 17 ,” and she definitely does!

Monica is that girl because she can do both – show up fresh-faced and stunning without the makeup and show up in a full beat and glam and turn every head in the room. Her Instagram is full of her best glam shots as she constantly shows off her flawless beauty and effortless style.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to show off her winter style as she wore different variations of the color brown including brown leather pants, a brown turtleneck, and a brown overcoat. She paired the look with thigh-high, brown furry boots and wore her hair long in soft curls as they framed the sides of her face. Check out the photo below.

No matter if it’s fresh-faced or full glam, either way, Monica is flawless!

Monica Looks Fresh-Faced And Flawless In Latest Mirror Selfie

