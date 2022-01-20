Morphe Cosmetics’ Claire Holt Talks Filter Effect Line Expansion: ‘Concealer Is The The Unsung Hero Of Your Makeup Routine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Morphe! The diverse makeup line has just expanded to launch an extension of the brand’s beloved complexion franchise, Filter Effect, to include the new Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer, a must-have for all make-up lovers! Beauties, if you’re still looking for that perfect coverage concealer, look no further than! The diverse makeup line has just expanded to launch an extension of the brand’s beloved complexion franchise, Filter Effect, to include the new Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer, a must-have for all make-up lovers! The Filter Effect line launched last winter and originally consisted of the Filter Effect Soft Focus Foundation, a formula that is hydrating, brightening, and long-wearing for full-day coverage. Now, Morphe has used those same benefits consumers love to create the new multipurpose, medium coverage hydrating and nourishing concealer – Filter Effect Concealer. This new product is infused with ingredients your skin will love, including hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated all day long. This concealer is sweatproof, transfer-resistant, and, like the foundation, is long-wearing, making it easy to go from day to night in no time.

“We took all the benefits our customers loved in our Filter Effect Soft Focus Foundation (i.e. hydrating, brightening, long-wearing) and brought them into a concealer,” said Claire Holt, Senior Manager Global Brand, Forma Brands, of the new concealer line. “Makeup lovers can expect a formula that will brighten, conceal, and sculpt while feeling weightless on the skin for a perfectly filtered finish.”

She continued by explaining the benefits of using this concealer, telling us what sets this line apart from all other makeup products. “This concealer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and pomegranate seed extract, it not only looks great but also improves your skin with every wear. With its high-performance and rich ingredients, you might expect this product to be upwards of $30, but it’s actually only $12 making it a necessity for everyone.”

Holt continued, “With how much our customers loved the Filter Effect Soft Focus Foundation, we knew that we needed to create the perfect pairing for a flawless complexion. We knew it had to have all the hydrating, long-wearing features of the foundation, but also wanted to add some juicy skincare ingredients. With the addition of the Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer, the Filter Effect franchise can now be the one-stop-shop for your perfect, everyday complexion routine.”

And if you’re still not sold on the benefits of using concealer just yet, Holt explained that it’s the “unsung hero” of every woman’s makeup routine no matter if you’re looking for a natural beat or going for full glam. “ The versatility of how you can use a concealer is virtually endless!” she explained, telling us that concealer can be used to “ erase blemishes, conceal dark circles, sculpt, lift, and contour, and to define your brows and lips.”

Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer is available in 20 prestige formula shades and retails for only $12 with each shade flexing to match a full range of skin tones making this the perfect solution for beauties of all shades!

The Filter Effect Soft Radiance Concealer collection will launch on Tuesday, January 25 for retail only on Ulta.com, and in Ulta stores on Sunday, January 30. Morphe.com and Morphe stores will officially launch the collection on April 7.

So, we want to know. Beauties, will you treat yourself?

Morphe Cosmetics' Claire Holt Talks Filter Effect Line Expansion: 'Concealer Is The The Unsung Hero Of Your Makeup Routine'

