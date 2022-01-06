Cincinnati: Covid-19 Cases Have Double In A Week In Hamilton County

CLOSE
Cincinnati please make sure you are masked up. The Covid-19 cases have doubled in one week. Make sure you get tested!
Via Fox19
“Without a top of the mountain in sight we continue to grow day after day,” Kesterman said.
Health officials say the omicron variant accounts for at least 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the county.
However, omicron is highly transmissible and is overwhelming hospitals.
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
16 photos Launch gallery
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
1. U.S. Virgin Islands
1 of 16
2. Saint Martin
2 of 16
3. Saint Barthelemy
3 of 16
4. Martinique
4 of 16
5. Malta
5 of 16
6. Libya
6 of 16
7. Lesotho
7 of 16
8. Kazakhstan
8 of 16
9. Isle of Man
9 of 16
10. Ireland
10 of 16
11. Iran
11 of 16
12. Guadeloupe
12 of 16
13. Greece
13 of 16
14. Gibraltar
14 of 16
15. Curaçao
15 of 16
16. Andorra
16 of 16
