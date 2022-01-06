Cincy
Cincinnati: Covid-19 Cases Have Double In A Week In Hamilton County

Cincinnati please make sure you are masked up. The Covid-19 cases have doubled in one week. Make sure you get tested!

Via Fox19

“Without a top of the mountain in sight we continue to grow day after day,” Kesterman said.

Health officials say the omicron variant accounts for at least 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the county.

They say it is less severe so fewer people are ending up in the ICU.

However, omicron is highly transmissible and is overwhelming hospitals.

Cincinnati: Covid-19 Cases Have Double In A Week In Hamilton County

Photos
