Everything To Know About Christian Walker, Conservative Social Media Star And Son Of U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Christian Walker, the 22-year-old son of former NFL legend-turned Republican politician Herschel Walker, has built quite a name for himself; well, online, at least.

MORE: Herschel Walker’s Entitled Son Whines About High Gas Prices While Wearing A $1,200 Designer Hoodie

The outlandish social media personality has used his platform to sound off on a number of controversial topics from soaring gas prices (which he has blamed President Biden for) to his undying devotion for former President Trump. During a recent interview with New York Magazine, the UCLA student said that he wanted to be “the face” of Gen-Z’s conservatism.

Now, it’s important to remember that Walker’s father is currently running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, so there’s no telling if the staunch Republican pundit could be hurting his dad’s chance at winning. But one thing is for sure: Christian Walker does have some political pull amongst young conservatives on the internet. The social media star has amassed a huge following with more than 185,000 followers on Twitter and with nearly 462,000 followers on Instagram. Before his TikTok account was suspended, the right-wing personality drew in more than 400,000 followers with his political hot takes on a bevy of topics from “from immigration and election fraud to cancel culture and bathroom bills,” New York Magazine noted. So, how did Christian Walker rise to fame? Let’s look at the “free-speech radicalist’s” polarizing track record.

He Hates Joe Biden & The ‘Ghetto BLM’ Movement

Walker grew famous over the summer after he recorded a video of himself slamming Joe Biden for a comment he made about Black people voting for Trump during his campaign. Biden claimed that Black folks “Ain’t Black” if they voted for 45.

“Who are you to determine Blackness?” Walker said in the viral clip that’s racked up over 17. 3k views. “You do not get a pass for racism just because you’re an old white liberal.”

During the height of the BLM protests that took place following a streak of police brutality deaths, the conservative populist made a number of videos bashing BLM for taking to the streets, including one where he rallied for the Atlanta police who were involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

“The whole world shut down because of the coronavirus and then we had terrorist attacks across our country by ghetto BLM. That’s when I hopped into politics,” he told New York Magazine.

He Called Jacob Blake A ‘Crazy Violent Criminal’

In 2020, Walker commented on the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The 29-year-old was attempting to break up an altercation in suburban Milwaukee when officers with the Kenosha Police Department arrived at the scene and shot him seven times in the back at close range, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Kenosha lit up with protests in outrage over the incident, including the one where Kyle Rittenhouse killed two protesters and injured a third. But Christian Walker wasn’t on Blake’s side. “Jacob Blake was a criminal who refused to follow directions from our law enforcement. Listen to the police and you will be consequenced,” he captioned a scathing social media video he posted at the time. Walker also had a few words for BLM, which he blamed for causing unrest throughout the city.

He Says Black People Are More Racist Than Whites

The social media conservative, who used to be a professional cheerleader, has said on more than one occasion that he believes Black people are more racist than whites, like back in July 2020, when he slammed critics for calling black conservatives “racial slurs.”

He also said he believes that being racist against white people, is in fact, racist.

He Has His Own Podcast

Back in June, Walker launched a new podcast called “Uncancellable” that covers topics on culture and, of course, politics.

He’s Been Called Out By UCLA For Hate Speech

In December 2020, the 2016 World Championship of All-Star Cheerleading winner was condemned by his university after a number of students reported him for using “hateful” language on social media. “The words we use online can hurt or heal,” the school said in a statement at the time. “While freedom of speech may protect the right to make offensive statements, we encourage our students to exercise their rights in a way that is principled, thoughtful, and respectful,” they added.

Christian Walker recorded a response video to the university stating that it simply did not agree with his “politics.” He continued: “Dear UCLA just because I don’t volunteer your communistic totalitarian leftist politics doesn’t mean I’m hateful. I’m truthful.”

He Has A Website Selling Pro-Conservative Merch

Interested in supporting Christian Walker? The young social media star has his own merch line where you can buy a ton of t-shirts and coffee mugs that feature some of Walker’s wonky Republican catchphrases like “the government can’t afford my lifestyle” and “liberalism is ghetto.”

SEE ALSO:

Herschel Walker’s Campaign Busted For Lying He ‘Graduated From UGA With A Bachelor’s Degree In Criminal Justice’

Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker, Whose Wife Is Accused Of Voting Fraud, Wants To Bring ‘Honesty’ To Georgia

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters 10 Black Trump Supporters

Everything To Know About Christian Walker, Conservative Social Media Star And Son Of U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker was originally published on newsone.com