Cincinnati Public Schools teacher arrested on drug charges

A Cincinnati Public School Teacher at Evanston Academy, Laura Morand is accused of knowingly permitting drug abuse.
Investigators found a large number of narcotics “packaged for distribution” while executing a search warrant at Morand’s Deer Park home.
Cincinnati Public Schools released a statement stating “We are aware that a teacher was taken into police custody at Evanston Academy today, The incident was not related to anything that happened on school grounds. We are cooperating with [police] and have no additional information at this time.”
Laura Morand is currently on paid leave.
Morands attorney Mark Krombein states “In this case, no good deed goes unpunished is really correct,” Krombein said.
Krombein said the teacher took in a troubled student and gained custody of him after the student’s father was killed and she took custody of the now 19 year old who has not been arrested.
Officers found 33 grams of heroin, fentanyl or a mix of the two, Morand is now out of jail on her own recognizance.
If convicted on the felony, the sentence carries up to a year in jail.
It Looks Like Joe Biden Still Might Think Marijuana Is A Gateway Drug After White House Fires Staffers Over Past Use
The continued criminalization of marijuana is a neverending stimulus package for law enforcement.— Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) March 19, 2021
We need to deschedule marijuana now!— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 19, 2021
I have no idea if this is true, but I do know I served as a deputy national security advisor from 2009-2017 having acknowledged past marijuana use on my forms. It would be wrong to punish people for something that is entirely normal and increasingly legal https://t.co/99kfN30NFn— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 19, 2021
when i was scared shitless about admitting my past marijuana use - i was told repeatedly by smart people - no matter what, just tell the truth bc the greatest risk to your clearance was lying. https://t.co/xmOO7HbsQJ— alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) March 19, 2021
President Biden:— ACLU (@ACLU) March 19, 2021
✔️ Claims to support marijuana decriminalization
✔️ Fires staffers who may have used it in past
Make it make sense. https://t.co/uz5dHkBQIl
No one should be in jail for smoking marijuana.— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 19, 2021
No one should lose their job (or have a criminal record) for having smoked it.
Legalize it.
I've smoked weed.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 19, 2021
Almost everybody I know has tried marijuana.
Most of my successful, smart, talented, capable friends and colleagues have smoked marijuana.
And almost every young adult I've met has smoked marijuana.
It's 2021. Grow up, America.https://t.co/IVHvRmV4vd
When I was Bernie's 2016 policy director, I was very proud that we successfully amended the Democratic platform - by 1 vote - making it the official party position to legalize marijuana. It's shameful that it was not included in 2020. No one should be fired for smoking marijuana. https://t.co/BZlm4g71m8— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) March 19, 2021
Would @POTUS have fired his own family members due to their history of drug & alcohol use? Did he fire any staffers who previously & are currently using alcohol & tobacco? His old school mentality deeming marijuana different & a character flaw proves a lack of critical thinking. https://t.co/33kpTFcdBK— Lyn Anne (@LynAnneM4A) March 19, 2021
