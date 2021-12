LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Winton Woods Warriors went to Canton, Ohio, and handled their business.

They came back to Cincinnati with the State Championship.

Congrats, you guys deserved it. What a long and hard-fought season!!

was originally published on rnbcincy.com

