LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cincinnati get ready because warm weather is on this way for the next couple of days.

I don’t know about you but I’m here for this weather give me the 50’s and 60’s. But I’m sure this won’t last long at all.

Via Fox19

That’s nearly 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

Our record high on this date is 75 degrees, set back in 1982, again at CVG

A cold front is expected to arrive early in the upcoming work week.

This will bring a good blast of arctic air and push highs into the 30s on Monday.

Cincinnati: Warm Weather Is On The Way For The Next Couple Of Days was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: