Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a victory over the Raiders in Vegas,
They did great in the 4th quarter to bring home the victory!
Can I get A WHO DAY!!!
Via Fox19
The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month.
“We had that losing feeling the last two games,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “Let’s get back to that momentum before a big divisional game and how we felt earlier in the season.”
