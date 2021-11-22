Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Raiders

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a victory over the Raiders in Vegas,

They did great in the 4th quarter to bring home the victory!

Can I get A WHO DAY!!!

The win snaps the Bengals two-game losing streak and is their first win in nearly a month.

“We had that losing feeling the last two games,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “Let’s get back to that momentum before a big divisional game and how we felt earlier in the season.”

