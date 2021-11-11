Cincy
Cincinnati: There Was A Stabbing In Over The Rhine

Cincinnati we have to stop this violence. There was a stabbing in front of a church in Over the Rhine.

Let us continue to pray for our country and our city.

A 45-year-old man told police he was standing in front of Old St. Mary’s Church on East 13th Street when an unknown suspect stabbed him multiple times about 12:30 a.m., according to CPD.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle.

