Cincinnati: There Was A Stabbing In Over The Rhine

Cincinnati we have to stop this violence. There was a stabbing in front of a church in Over the Rhine.
Let us continue to pray for our country and our city.
Via Fox19
A 45-year-old man told police he was standing in front of Old St. Mary’s Church on East 13th Street when an unknown suspect stabbed him multiple times about 12:30 a.m., according to CPD.
The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle.
