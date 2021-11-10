Cincy
Cincinnati: Could Ban Horse Carriage Rides

This made me say what the Fasho. The city could ban Horse Carriage rides.

The City Council is expected to vote today on changes to an existing ordinance that would ban all for-hire animal-drawn carriages in city limits except for parades and weddings – and permits will now be required.

If you were to seek a Permit you would need to provide “a description of litter control measures that will be taken to prevent urine and manure from collecting on city property or streets and the plan on how you would dispose of the waste  (Fox19)

Photos
Close