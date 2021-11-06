Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Bearcats win homecoming game over Tulsa

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Ohio Dominican at Penn

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty 

The Cincinnati Bearcats are now 9-0 with a win over Tulsa for the UC homecoming game.

Thousands of fans gathered for the national televised game winning 28-20 with Quarterback Desmond Ridder with 274 passing and two touchdowns. The weekend has been filled with events including ESPN Gameday being on location for the first time in history. UC was out rushed but the defense sealed the victory with a fumble recovered in the end zone by the bearcats. The Bearcats highest rank this season is #2 in the polls.

 

 

Cincinnati Bearcats win homecoming game over Tulsa  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Chloe Bailey Opens Up About The Journey Of…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Missy Elliot To Receive Star On The Hollywood…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

The Best Twitter Reactions To Summer Walker’s ‘Still…

 1 day ago
05.07.80

Yung Miami Shows Off Her New Finger Wave…

 2 days ago
05.08.80
Photos
Close