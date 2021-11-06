LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bearcats are now 9-0 with a win over Tulsa for the UC homecoming game.

Thousands of fans gathered for the national televised game winning 28-20 with Quarterback Desmond Ridder with 274 passing and two touchdowns. The weekend has been filled with events including ESPN Gameday being on location for the first time in history. UC was out rushed but the defense sealed the victory with a fumble recovered in the end zone by the bearcats. The Bearcats highest rank this season is #2 in the polls.

Cincinnati Bearcats win homecoming game over Tulsa was originally published on rnbcincy.com